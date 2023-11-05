Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 2,057 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

