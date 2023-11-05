Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 3,964 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

