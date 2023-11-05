Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

ROK opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.30 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a 200 day moving average of $297.24.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

