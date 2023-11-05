Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,181 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

