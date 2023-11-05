Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $449.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.