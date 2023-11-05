Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $885,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.55 and a 200-day moving average of $306.01. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

