Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $767.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Read Our Latest Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.