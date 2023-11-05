Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

