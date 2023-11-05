Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

