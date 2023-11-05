Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

