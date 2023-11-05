Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,724,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

