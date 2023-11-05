Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Raymond James upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.