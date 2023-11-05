Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $63,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after acquiring an additional 637,602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after acquiring an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 523,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

