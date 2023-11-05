Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

