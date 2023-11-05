Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

