Pool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 24.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

