Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 135.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 1,205,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

