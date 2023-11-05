ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

