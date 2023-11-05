ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,679 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for about 13.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $63,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3248 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

