Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

