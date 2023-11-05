PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PTC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

