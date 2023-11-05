Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $253.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.