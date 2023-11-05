Qtum Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $323.00 million and $162.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00008828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.29 or 0.05374747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.