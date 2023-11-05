Qtum Price Tops $3.08 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $323.00 million and $162.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00008828 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.29 or 0.05374747 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023756 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011636 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
