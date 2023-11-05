Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $3,616,658 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

