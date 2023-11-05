Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,704 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after acquiring an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,382,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $240.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

