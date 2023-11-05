Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 97,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $97.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

