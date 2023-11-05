Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 8.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.11 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

