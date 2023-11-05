Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,115 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.