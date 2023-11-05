Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 9,845 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

CNA opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

