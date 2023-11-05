Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,412.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

