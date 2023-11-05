Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

