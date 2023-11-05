Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

BHF opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

