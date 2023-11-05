Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

WDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

