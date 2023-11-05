Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

