Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

