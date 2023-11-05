Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,254 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $194.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

