Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,331 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

