Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 9,029 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 339.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

