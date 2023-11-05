Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.