Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $98,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

