Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $139.15. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.