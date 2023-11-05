Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 11,724 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

