Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 179 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $233.13 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.13.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

