Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 618 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

EMN stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

