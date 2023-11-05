Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.55.

Ball Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE BALL opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

