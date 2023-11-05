Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and $30.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

