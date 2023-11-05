Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Radware by 11.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 1.8% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 293,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

