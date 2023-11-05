Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,846 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.71% of Ralph Lauren worth $57,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 280.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

