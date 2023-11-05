Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of RRC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

