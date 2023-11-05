Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.82 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $236.98 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,155,603,449 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

