Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Shares Up 354,900%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 354,900% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 31,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 13,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company produces primarily light oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,093 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

